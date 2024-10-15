Karnataka Government Retracts Examination Notification Amid Legal Scrutiny

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its directive for conducting board examinations for students in classes 5, 8, and 9 in three rural districts. This announcement came during a Supreme Court session regarding an appeal filed by Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court had earlier allowed the exams, overturning a prior single judge's decision from March. However, a Supreme Court stay on April 8 prompted further examination of the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated the withdrawal was due to errors and assured that even if exams had been conducted, there would be no results. Despite this, concerns about the government's conflicting actions remain, with the judges questioning the motivations behind the notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)