Left Menu

Karnataka Government Retracts Examination Notification Amid Legal Scrutiny

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its notification for board exams in three rural districts following a Supreme Court hearing. The move follows contentions with a previous high court ruling, which permitted but later stayed the exams. The case highlights the complex dynamics between government decisions and judicial oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:38 IST
Karnataka Government Retracts Examination Notification Amid Legal Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its directive for conducting board examinations for students in classes 5, 8, and 9 in three rural districts. This announcement came during a Supreme Court session regarding an appeal filed by Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court had earlier allowed the exams, overturning a prior single judge's decision from March. However, a Supreme Court stay on April 8 prompted further examination of the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated the withdrawal was due to errors and assured that even if exams had been conducted, there would be no results. Despite this, concerns about the government's conflicting actions remain, with the judges questioning the motivations behind the notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024