Delhi University Retracts Controversial Workload Circular Amid Faculty Outcry

Delhi University has retracted a circular that mandated senior faculty members to match the teaching hours of their junior counterparts, following intense social media backlash from professors and academic staff.

The controversial order, released earlier on Tuesday, instructed principals and directors of DU colleges to align the workload of professors and associate professors with that of assistant professors, ultimately increasing the senior faculty's workload by two hours as opposed to the UGC's stipulated 14 hours a week.

This move faced widespread criticism, as many faculty members accused the administration of attempting to offset the demands of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) by overburdening existing staff. Ultimately, the university rolled back the order but hinted at issuing further clarifications in the near future.

