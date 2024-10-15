Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates Inclusive Admissions for Disabled Students

The Supreme Court ruled that a 40% benchmark disability does not disqualify candidates from educational institution admission. The disability's impact on course pursuit must be assessed by a medical board. The case centered on Omkar Ramchandra Gond, whose admission was initially denied due to disability but later granted following judicial review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:17 IST
Supreme Court Advocates Inclusive Admissions for Disabled Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal ruling, the Supreme Court asserted that a benchmark disability of 40% should not automatically bar candidates from gaining admission to educational institutions unless a medical assessment board specifically determines that the disability hinders academic pursuit.

The case was spotlighted by Omkar Ramchandra Gond, an aspiring medical student from Maharashtra, who was deemed ineligible for an MBBS course due to a 45% speech and language disability. The bench of Justices overturned earlier rulings, emphasizing the importance of a detailed medical evaluation over rigid numeric criteria.

The ruling advocates for more inclusive admission processes, urging regulatory bodies to accommodate rather than disqualify candidates with disabilities. The court also directed the National Medical Commission to update its regulations before the 2025-26 academic year, ensuring adherence to the RPwD Act's inclusive principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024