Rajasthan Education Minister Emphasizes Teacher Conduct

Rajasthan's School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has urged teachers to uphold proper conduct to promote good values among students. Speaking at an event, he stressed the importance of appropriate attire, punctuality, and sobriety, criticizing those who set poor examples for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:36 IST
In a recent address, Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar highlighted the importance of exemplary conduct by teachers to foster good values in students.

He urged educators to adhere to a professional dress code, punctuality, and to abstain from habits like chewing tobacco and drinking alcohol, which could negatively influence students.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Upper Primary Sanskrit School in Nrusinghpuri village, Dilawar criticized behaviors he deemed detrimental to student development, insisting on the vital role of teachers as role models.

