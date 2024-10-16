Rajasthan Education Minister Emphasizes Teacher Conduct

In a recent address, Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar highlighted the importance of exemplary conduct by teachers to foster good values in students.

He urged educators to adhere to a professional dress code, punctuality, and to abstain from habits like chewing tobacco and drinking alcohol, which could negatively influence students.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Upper Primary Sanskrit School in Nrusinghpuri village, Dilawar criticized behaviors he deemed detrimental to student development, insisting on the vital role of teachers as role models.

(With inputs from agencies.)