Odisha's Strategic Move: Revamping the NEP-2020 Task Force

The Odisha government has taken a significant step to enhance its educational framework by reconstituting the task force responsible for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). Announced by the School and Mass Education Department, this move aims to streamline educational reforms within the state.

The newly structured task force will be chaired by the state's Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and comprises 13 ex-officio members along with experts and special invitees from renowned organizations like UNICEF and the Central Square Foundation. These entities bring a wealth of experience and are expected to offer valuable insights for NEP execution.

To ensure comprehensive coverage of all NEP components, six thematic subcommittees have been formed, involving diverse departmental representatives. This initiative signals Odisha's commitment to advancing its educational quality and infrastructure by drawing on expertise from both governmental bodies and educational institutions.

