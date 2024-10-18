Left Menu

Odisha's Strategic Move: Revamping the NEP-2020 Task Force

The Odisha government has restructured its task force to effectively implement the NEP-2020. The task force is led by the Development Commissioner and includes 13 ex-officio members. Six thematic subcommittees have been reformed for focused execution, involving various departments and educational experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:43 IST
Odisha's Strategic Move: Revamping the NEP-2020 Task Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken a significant step to enhance its educational framework by reconstituting the task force responsible for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). Announced by the School and Mass Education Department, this move aims to streamline educational reforms within the state.

The newly structured task force will be chaired by the state's Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and comprises 13 ex-officio members along with experts and special invitees from renowned organizations like UNICEF and the Central Square Foundation. These entities bring a wealth of experience and are expected to offer valuable insights for NEP execution.

To ensure comprehensive coverage of all NEP components, six thematic subcommittees have been formed, involving diverse departmental representatives. This initiative signals Odisha's commitment to advancing its educational quality and infrastructure by drawing on expertise from both governmental bodies and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024