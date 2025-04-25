India Unites After Pahalgam Terror Tragedy
Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing India's resilience. He stated that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, those responsible will face severe consequences. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of at least 26 lives, primarily tourists, impacting the nation deeply.
In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has voiced strong condemnation, describing the event as a cowardly strike aimed at India's core. Speaking during a Telecom Engineering Centre session, Scindia emphasized that such actions only strengthen India's resolve to rise higher.
Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow, Scindia assured that the assailants and their backers will face a retribution unlike any they could imagine. Modi has promised to pursue those responsible for the heinous act 'to the ends of the earth,' signaling India's unwavering commitment to justice.
On Tuesday, at least 26 individuals, mainly tourists, fell victim to the attack at the Baisaran meadows, marking one of Kashmir's deadliest civilian assaults in years. Scindia assured the nation's unity and resolve, stressing that under Modi's leadership, India will stand united and formidable against such acts of terrorism.
