Medha Patkar's Arrest and Court Drama: A Legal Turmoil Unfolds

Medha Patkar was arrested following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Delhi court for failing to comply with a sentencing order. She was released conditionally after her counsel assured compliance. The court had taken serious note of her attempts to evade the order, stressing non-compliance repercussions.

Medha Patkar, a prominent activist, faced arrest following a non-bailable warrant from a Delhi court for not adhering to its sentencing order. This development unfolded as her defamation case tangled with Delhi LG V K Saxena's lawsuit.

Brought before a sessions court, Patkar's release was eventually secured with conditions after her legal representative assured adherence to previous court instructions, focusing mainly on furnishing probation bonds and depositing compensation.

The court had reprimanded Patkar for her attempts to dodge compliance, stressing that further non-compliance could lead to a reassessment of her sentence's leniency, highlighting the gravity of evading court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

