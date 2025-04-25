Medha Patkar's Arrest and Court Drama: A Legal Turmoil Unfolds

Medha Patkar, a prominent activist, faced arrest following a non-bailable warrant from a Delhi court for not adhering to its sentencing order. This development unfolded as her defamation case tangled with Delhi LG V K Saxena's lawsuit.

Brought before a sessions court, Patkar's release was eventually secured with conditions after her legal representative assured adherence to previous court instructions, focusing mainly on furnishing probation bonds and depositing compensation.

The court had reprimanded Patkar for her attempts to dodge compliance, stressing that further non-compliance could lead to a reassessment of her sentence's leniency, highlighting the gravity of evading court orders.

