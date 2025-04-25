The Tomatoes Crisis: A Call for Minimum Support Price

The Congress party on Friday demanded urgent action from the Madhya Pradesh government to address plummeting tomato prices, which have dipped to as low as Rs 3 per kg in wholesale markets. The call seeks the establishment of a minimum support price (MSP) to aid struggling farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jeetu Patwari underscored the crisis, criticizing both state and central governments for not delivering on their promises to double farmers' incomes. He noted that in some cases, farmers are resorting to feeding tomatoes to cattle to mitigate losses.

Patwari's appeal includes the immediate setup of procurement centers across districts and a relief package for affected farmers. Experts attribute the price decline to an unexpected oversupply in the market, rendering tomato cultivation economically unsustainable for farmers.

