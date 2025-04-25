Left Menu

The Tomatoes Crisis: A Call for Minimum Support Price

The Madhya Pradesh Congress demands the government declare a minimum support price for tomatoes as wholesale prices have plunged to Rs 3 per kg, causing significant losses for farmers. Urging relief measures, they highlight how farmers are struggling to cover production costs and maintain their livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:43 IST
The Tomatoes Crisis: A Call for Minimum Support Price
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Friday demanded urgent action from the Madhya Pradesh government to address plummeting tomato prices, which have dipped to as low as Rs 3 per kg in wholesale markets. The call seeks the establishment of a minimum support price (MSP) to aid struggling farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jeetu Patwari underscored the crisis, criticizing both state and central governments for not delivering on their promises to double farmers' incomes. He noted that in some cases, farmers are resorting to feeding tomatoes to cattle to mitigate losses.

Patwari's appeal includes the immediate setup of procurement centers across districts and a relief package for affected farmers. Experts attribute the price decline to an unexpected oversupply in the market, rendering tomato cultivation economically unsustainable for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025