The Tomatoes Crisis: A Call for Minimum Support Price
The Madhya Pradesh Congress demands the government declare a minimum support price for tomatoes as wholesale prices have plunged to Rs 3 per kg, causing significant losses for farmers. Urging relief measures, they highlight how farmers are struggling to cover production costs and maintain their livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Friday demanded urgent action from the Madhya Pradesh government to address plummeting tomato prices, which have dipped to as low as Rs 3 per kg in wholesale markets. The call seeks the establishment of a minimum support price (MSP) to aid struggling farmers.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jeetu Patwari underscored the crisis, criticizing both state and central governments for not delivering on their promises to double farmers' incomes. He noted that in some cases, farmers are resorting to feeding tomatoes to cattle to mitigate losses.
Patwari's appeal includes the immediate setup of procurement centers across districts and a relief package for affected farmers. Experts attribute the price decline to an unexpected oversupply in the market, rendering tomato cultivation economically unsustainable for farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture
UWM and FedEx Unite for Cybersecurity Awareness in Delhi's Low-Income Communities
Pakistan Protests Erupt Over Corporate Agriculture Policies
India's Southwest Monsoon: A Crucial Forecast for Agriculture
Madhya Pradesh holds immense potential in agriculture, farming and cooperative sectors: Union minister Amit Shah.