IIIT Hyderabad's Smart City Living Lab Triumphs at India Mobile Congress

IIIT Hyderabad's Smart City Living Lab received the 'Best Education Institute Exhibit of the Year' award at the India Mobile Congress Exhibiton in New Delhi. The lab showcased innovative solutions for smart city challenges. Key solutions included Wi-SUN networks, ctOP platforms, and digital twin technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:43 IST
IIIT Hyderabad's Smart City Living Lab was acclaimed as the 'Best Education Institute Exhibit of the Year' at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. This event, held at the Bharat Mandapam from October 15-18, 2024, is a significant platform for sharing advancements in telecom and ICT with an international audience.

Leading a team to showcase cutting-edge smart city solutions, Dr. Aftab Hussain presented three notable initiatives: a Wi-SUN-based RF-Mesh Network, a City IoT Operating Platform (ctOP), and a Digital Twin for Water Utility Networks. These innovations, demonstrated live, highlight the potential for transforming urban infrastructure through technology.

The Smart City Living Lab's contributions underscore a pivotal shift in educational methodologies, merging academia and technology. 'Our efforts are paving the way for smarter urban living,' noted Anuradha Vattem, Chief Technology Architect. The acknowledgment at IMC 2024 cements IIIT Hyderabad's leadership in educational and technological integration.

