Record-Breaking Success: SPI Cadets Lead in NDA Exam

A record 66 cadets from Maharashtra's Services Preparatory Institute have successfully passed the National Defence Academy's (NDA) written examination, marking the highest number of qualifiers from a single institute in India, according to an official statement on Friday.

Established in 1977 with a mission to elevate Maharashtrian participation in the armed forces, the state-run institute has consistently contributed to the nation's defense personnel. Acting director Maj Sayeda Firasat announced that the successful candidates are set to undergo interviews next month for final selection.

Currently, 685 alumni from the Services Preparatory Institute serve across all three branches of the armed forces, underlining the institute's significant contribution to the national defense fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)