Devastating Pahalgam Attack: Karnataka Responds

In a grim turn of events, terrorists launched a deadly assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 26 lives, predominantly tourists. The attack marks the most brutal incident in the Valley since 2019. In response, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered comprehensive aid efforts.

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has been instructed to personally ensure the safe return of Kannadigas caught in the turmoil. The attack also took the lives of two people from Karnataka, highlighting the far-reaching impact of this tragedy.

The international community reacts with shock, as victims include individuals from the UAE and Nepal. An official team has already been dispatched to Kashmir, as leaders unite in mourning and endeavor to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)