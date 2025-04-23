Left Menu

Devastating Pahalgam Attack: Karnataka Responds

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in 26 deaths, including tourists. The Karnataka government is mobilizing to assist affected Kannadigas, with Labour Minister Santosh Lad dispatched for oversight. The dead include locals, foreigners, and unidentified victims, in Kashmir's worst assault since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim turn of events, terrorists launched a deadly assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 26 lives, predominantly tourists. The attack marks the most brutal incident in the Valley since 2019. In response, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered comprehensive aid efforts.

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has been instructed to personally ensure the safe return of Kannadigas caught in the turmoil. The attack also took the lives of two people from Karnataka, highlighting the far-reaching impact of this tragedy.

The international community reacts with shock, as victims include individuals from the UAE and Nepal. An official team has already been dispatched to Kashmir, as leaders unite in mourning and endeavor to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

