Kachchh Rattled by Late-Night Tremor
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Kachchh region in Gujarat late on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter was 160 km north-northwest of Rajkot, with a focal depth of 20 km.
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Gujarat's Kachchh region late on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor, which occurred at 11:26 PM, had its epicenter located 160 kilometers north-northwest of Rajkot, NCS confirmed.
The quake had a focal depth of 20 kilometers, further details revealed.
