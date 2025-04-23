Left Menu

Kachchh Rattled by Late-Night Tremor

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Kachchh region in Gujarat late on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter was 160 km north-northwest of Rajkot, with a focal depth of 20 km.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Gujarat's Kachchh region late on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor, which occurred at 11:26 PM, had its epicenter located 160 kilometers north-northwest of Rajkot, NCS confirmed.

The quake had a focal depth of 20 kilometers, further details revealed.

