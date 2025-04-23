Left Menu

Justice Sought: Outcry in Etah Over Assault on Minor Dalit Girl

Two men have been accused of gang-raping a minor Dalit girl in Noida, following a complaint filed by her father. The incident allegedly involved threats and coercion, including a falsified age document. Police are actively pursuing the suspects under multiple sections of the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case reported from Etah district, two individuals stand accused of the alleged gang-rape of a minor Dalit girl. The grim incident came to light following a complaint lodged by the girl's father at the Jaithara police station.

The complaint details a harrowing series of events that occurred on December 24, 2024. It alleges that Lav Kumar and Gore Lal Yadav, residents of Etah, convinced the minor to accompany them to Noida, where her aunt provided accommodation. There, the crime allegedly occurred, with threats involving a videotape used to silence her. Further manipulation was reportedly carried out through falsification of her age in official documents.

Authorities have charged the suspects under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as pertinent child protection and anti-discrimination legislation. Efforts to apprehend the accused are underway, assured Aliganj Circle Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

