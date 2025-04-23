Palestinian Activist Faces Deportation Amidst US Citizenship Bid

Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian activist and legal permanent resident, finds himself at the center of a contentious legal battle as he faces possible deportation from the United States. Arrested on April 14 in Colchester, Vermont, Mahdawi remains detained at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. This case has drawn significant attention due to his role in protests against the war in Gaza while a student at Columbia University.

During a recent meeting with US Senator Peter Welch, Mahdawi expressed confidence in the US justice system and his belief in democratic principles. His case, scheduled for a status conference on Wednesday, has prompted calls for his release. The US Justice Department has not specified the reasons for his detention, though a memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggests Mahdawi's activities could undermine Middle East peace efforts.

Furthermore, Mahdawi's legal team plans to appeal a recent immigration judge's ruling deeming him a national security risk. Amid the legal uncertainties, Mahdawi emphasizes his focus on peacemaking and fostering empathy between Palestinians and Israelis. He remains grounded and supported, hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the conflict he deeply cares about.

