Aakash Educational Services Plans Major Edtech Revamp Following BYJU'S Exit

Aakash Educational Services is set to invest Rs 100 crore into revitalizing Aakash Digital after parting ways with BYJU'S. The firm aims to expand its digital classrooms nationwide, offering comprehensive educational experiences online. Managing Director Deepak Mehrotra outlined plans to scale up operations and increase its learner base significantly.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:47 IST
Aakash Educational Services has announced plans to invest approximately Rs 100 crore in revitalizing its edtech unit, Aakash Digital, following its separation from troubled edtech giant BYJU'S. Managing Director and CEO Deepak Mehrotra revealed the company's ambitions in an exclusive interview.

As part of the Aakash 2.0 initiative, the company aims to expand its digital classroom offerings throughout the country, specifically targeting areas where establishing physical classrooms is impractical. The significant investment will enhance technology, content, and teaching capabilities.

Despite BYJU'S retaining a 26% stake, AESL intends to operate independently, focusing on an innovative business model. With high student engagement and plans to reach a million learners, Aakash Digital is positioned for significant growth.

