Mazhar Asif Appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

In a notable appointment, Mazhar Asif, currently a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Languages, has been named the new vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, according to statements from the Union Ministry of Education.

The decision was approved by the president of India, who acts as the visitor of the university. Asif will begin his tenure once he assumes office and will serve for up to five years or until reaching the age of 70, whichever comes first.

Asif, an alumna of JNU, played a significant role as a member of the drafting committee for the new National Education Policy, 2020, highlighting his contributions to the educational sector.

