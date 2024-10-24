Left Menu

Controversial Re-appointment: Kerala University's VC Kunnummal Under Fire

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reappointed Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, sparking criticism from the Federation of University Teachers' Association (FUTA). FUTA claims this is an undemocratic power move, leading to a 'black day' protest on October 25 by university teachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:52 IST
Controversial Re-appointment: Kerala University's VC Kunnummal Under Fire
Arif Mohammed Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reappointed Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), extending his tenure that was set to end on October 25. The reappointment is for five years or until Kunnummal reaches the age of 70, according to official documents.

Additionally, Kunnummal has been appointed interim VC of the University of Kerala until a permanent VC is appointed. Both appointments are effective from October 26, per the announcement made by Khan, who also serves as the Chancellor.

The decision has faced sharp criticism from the Federation of University Teachers' Association (FUTA), which labeled it ''undemocratic'' and an ''excessive use of power''. In response, the FUTA plans to observe a 'black day' protest on October 25, accusing Khan of creating a crisis in the universities through unilateral actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024