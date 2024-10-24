Controversial Re-appointment: Kerala University's VC Kunnummal Under Fire

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reappointed Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), extending his tenure that was set to end on October 25. The reappointment is for five years or until Kunnummal reaches the age of 70, according to official documents.

Additionally, Kunnummal has been appointed interim VC of the University of Kerala until a permanent VC is appointed. Both appointments are effective from October 26, per the announcement made by Khan, who also serves as the Chancellor.

The decision has faced sharp criticism from the Federation of University Teachers' Association (FUTA), which labeled it ''undemocratic'' and an ''excessive use of power''. In response, the FUTA plans to observe a 'black day' protest on October 25, accusing Khan of creating a crisis in the universities through unilateral actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)