Left Menu

JNU: Keeping the Dialogue Open Amidst Protocol Concerns

Jawaharlal Nehru University postponed a seminar featuring Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi due to logistical issues. Dean Amitabh Mattoo clarified that no seminars were canceled, emphasizing the intent to maintain academic freedom and integrity in discussions about West Asian conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:11 IST
JNU: Keeping the Dialogue Open Amidst Protocol Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) reaffirmed its commitment to fostering balanced dialogues by announcing that no seminars on the West Asian conflict have been canceled, despite recent postponements due to protocol and logistical issues.

Dean Amitabh Mattoo revealed that a seminar where Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi was to speak was postponed due to a communication gap between the Center for West Asian Studies and faculty members. Invitations for other events involving West Asian ambassadors will follow official channels in the future.

JNU has emphasized the importance of maintaining academic integrity, ensuring diverse viewpoints on global issues, and upholding the dignity of high-ranking visitors, without succumbing to external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024