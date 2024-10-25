JNU: Keeping the Dialogue Open Amidst Protocol Concerns

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) reaffirmed its commitment to fostering balanced dialogues by announcing that no seminars on the West Asian conflict have been canceled, despite recent postponements due to protocol and logistical issues.

Dean Amitabh Mattoo revealed that a seminar where Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi was to speak was postponed due to a communication gap between the Center for West Asian Studies and faculty members. Invitations for other events involving West Asian ambassadors will follow official channels in the future.

JNU has emphasized the importance of maintaining academic integrity, ensuring diverse viewpoints on global issues, and upholding the dignity of high-ranking visitors, without succumbing to external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)