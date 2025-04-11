Tech Leaders Converge at Merge Briefing Seminars Across India

SEATTLE, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a pivotal moment driven by global economic shifts, tech CEOs face critical decisions regarding market strategies. Corum Group, renowned for its expertise in tech trends and M&A, is set to host a series of Merge Briefing seminars in India this April.

The 90-minute seminars will take place in major Indian cities, offering an executive overview of current Tech M&A trends. Attendees will gain insights into the market landscape, disruptive technologies driving deals, and the essential stages and strategies of a successful M&A process. These sessions also include Q&A opportunities with seasoned M&A advisors.

Corum Group leads globally in merger and acquisition services, with extensive experience in software-related deals. Their seminars in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram will equip tech leaders with the knowledge to navigate and capitalize on emerging opportunities. To participate, interested parties must pre-register on the Corum Group website.

(With inputs from agencies.)