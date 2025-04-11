Left Menu

Tech Leaders Converge at Merge Briefing Seminars Across India

Corum Group, a leader in tech M&A education and services, will host Merge Briefing seminars in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. These events are crucial for tech CEOs to understand current market trends, disruptive technologies, and optimal M&A strategies. The seminars aim to provide insights and avoid pitfalls in the M&A process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:49 IST
Tech Leaders Converge at Merge Briefing Seminars Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

SEATTLE, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a pivotal moment driven by global economic shifts, tech CEOs face critical decisions regarding market strategies. Corum Group, renowned for its expertise in tech trends and M&A, is set to host a series of Merge Briefing seminars in India this April.

The 90-minute seminars will take place in major Indian cities, offering an executive overview of current Tech M&A trends. Attendees will gain insights into the market landscape, disruptive technologies driving deals, and the essential stages and strategies of a successful M&A process. These sessions also include Q&A opportunities with seasoned M&A advisors.

Corum Group leads globally in merger and acquisition services, with extensive experience in software-related deals. Their seminars in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram will equip tech leaders with the knowledge to navigate and capitalize on emerging opportunities. To participate, interested parties must pre-register on the Corum Group website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025