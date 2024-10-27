Silent Symphony: Dance of Inclusivity

In a unique performance in Jakarta, the theatre group Fantasi Tuli (Deaf Fantasy) has broken new ground with 'Senandung Senyap' (Songs of Silence), Indonesia's first musical predominantly featuring deaf artists.

Using screens for dialogue and lyrics, the actors communicated through facial expressions and hand signs, promoting inclusivity and sign language awareness.

This theatrical venture aims to highlight the challenges faced by students in special-needs schools and to push for equality between deaf and hearing communities in Indonesia.

