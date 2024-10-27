Left Menu

Silent Symphony: Dance of Inclusivity

In Jakarta, Fantasi Tuli (Deaf Fantasy) performs 'Senandung Senyap', a groundbreaking musical featuring deaf artists, aimed at raising awareness about sign language and inclusivity. The performance highlights the challenges students in Indonesian special-needs schools face and promotes the use of sign language over oral education methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a unique performance in Jakarta, the theatre group Fantasi Tuli (Deaf Fantasy) has broken new ground with 'Senandung Senyap' (Songs of Silence), Indonesia's first musical predominantly featuring deaf artists.

Using screens for dialogue and lyrics, the actors communicated through facial expressions and hand signs, promoting inclusivity and sign language awareness.

This theatrical venture aims to highlight the challenges faced by students in special-needs schools and to push for equality between deaf and hearing communities in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

