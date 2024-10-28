Illuminating Red: A Nation's Move to Raise Dyslexia Awareness

In a striking show of support, several iconic buildings in Delhi, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament, were illuminated in red on Monday. The initiative was part of the nationwide 'Act4Dyslexia campaign' aimed at raising awareness about dyslexia and other learning disabilities impacting millions across India.

Organised by UNESCO MGIEP and the ChangeInkk Foundation, the event seeks to inspire a more inclusive society. Noopur Jhunjhunwala, co-founder of the ChangeInkk Foundation, emphasized the importance of understanding learning disabilities like dyslexia, which affect a significant portion of India's population, including 35 million students.

The campaign's expansion has seen over 1,600 awareness walks across the nation. These efforts have engaged over 4 lakh participants, collectively taking 2 billion steps to foster awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding learning disabilities. The walks, supported by state education departments and parent groups, will continue until October 30.

