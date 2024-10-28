Left Menu

Illuminating Red: A Nation's Move to Raise Dyslexia Awareness

Key monuments in Delhi were lit up in red to raise awareness about dyslexia as part of the 'Act4Dyslexia campaign'. The campaign aims to remove the stigma surrounding learning disabilities and foster a more inclusive society. Over 1,600 walks have been organised across India to promote the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:26 IST
Illuminating Red: A Nation's Move to Raise Dyslexia Awareness
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking show of support, several iconic buildings in Delhi, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament, were illuminated in red on Monday. The initiative was part of the nationwide 'Act4Dyslexia campaign' aimed at raising awareness about dyslexia and other learning disabilities impacting millions across India.

Organised by UNESCO MGIEP and the ChangeInkk Foundation, the event seeks to inspire a more inclusive society. Noopur Jhunjhunwala, co-founder of the ChangeInkk Foundation, emphasized the importance of understanding learning disabilities like dyslexia, which affect a significant portion of India's population, including 35 million students.

The campaign's expansion has seen over 1,600 awareness walks across the nation. These efforts have engaged over 4 lakh participants, collectively taking 2 billion steps to foster awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding learning disabilities. The walks, supported by state education departments and parent groups, will continue until October 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024