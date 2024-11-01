Serbia's Teachers Demand Fair Pay Amid Protests in Belgrade
Teachers in Serbia have taken to the streets, demanding higher wages and protesting against poor working conditions. Unions are pushing for salaries that match the national average, while the government has proposed an 11% increase. Protests continue as unions reject the offer, seeking a better resolution.
In Serbia, a significant protest unfolded as teachers rallied for higher wages and better working conditions. The protests led to class cancellations or shorter days in many schools across the nation.
Led by unions, teachers expressed their grievances, emphasizing their pay disparity compared to other public sectors. Ana Dimitrijevic, a union activist, criticized the state's approach to education.
Despite a proposed 11% wage increase by the government, unions remain unsatisfied, planning to continue protests. The Education Minister urged dialogue, but teachers vow to maintain pressure until demands are met.
