Controversial Book Recall Sparks Debate in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has recalled two controversial books from school libraries, sparking political debate. Education Minister Madan Dilawar criticized the Congress's previous administration for approving these books, which he claims 'glorify' the 2002 Godhra incident culprits. One of the books, 'Jeevan Ki Bahar,' was also removed for its 'indecent' language regarding animal reproduction.

According to Dilawar, these books were selected during the Congress's reign without thorough consideration. He noted that the decision-making committee was led by the former education secretary. In response, new books have been introduced, including 'Vaccine Ki Gatha' and the Rajasthani-language publication 'Chidi Ko Moti Ladio.'

This move comes amid the BJP's confidence in an upcoming bypoll victory, as they work towards implementing the New Education Policy 2020 in the state. Dilawar assures that this policy will be fully operational within the next two to three years.

