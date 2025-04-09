Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, a heated debate erupted over the Waqf Amendment Act, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling National Conference of harboring vested interests by maintaining the status quo. Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, asserted that the party's historical control of Waqf matters dates back to Sheikh Abdullah's time and reflects its reluctance to address ownership issues involving Waqf land.

Sajad Lone, chief of the J&K People's Conference, escalated the tension by moving a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, signaling sharp political disagreements. He claimed the party sought temporary withdrawal of the Speaker to allow discussions on the Waqf bill. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone expressed concerns over constitutional violations, fearing the threat to secularism and federalism.

Despite mounting pressure and demands from National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq for a discussion, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused the request, further igniting opposition protests. Sadiq argued the importance of voicing the concerns of the Muslim majority, emphasizing the need to convey their perspectives on the Waqf Amendment Bill, despite acknowledging the bill's eventual impact would not change.

