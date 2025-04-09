Left Menu

Former Sri Lankan Minister Arrested Amid Renewed Investigations

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, a former minister in Sri Lanka, has been arrested in connection with an abduction case. This arrest reflects a larger government effort to reopen stalled cases against ex-parliamentarians. Chandrakanthan had also faced accusations of leading a paramilitary group in the country's eastern region.

  • Sri Lanka

In a significant development, the Sri Lankan police have arrested Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, a former state minister, in connection with an abduction case. The arrest took place in Batticaloa, part of a broader initiative to revive and expedite pending cases against former politicians.

Police sources confirmed that Chandrakanthan's arrest is linked to a historical abduction case. Chandrakanthan, previously involved with the LTTE, faced past allegations of heading a paramilitary organization in eastern Sri Lanka.

This arrest follows the government, under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, pursuing accountability for members of earlier administrations. Currently, three other ex-parliamentarians are held on charges of public property misappropriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

