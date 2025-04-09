Left Menu

Forging the Future: AI-Powered Welding Revolutionizes Shipbuilding

Techman Robot, CSBC Corporation, and AMET Inc. have signed an MOU to develop AI-powered robots for shipbuilding. The collaboration aims to enhance welding efficiency, address skilled welder shortages, and expand AI technology across industries, significantly boosting Taiwan's and Southeast Asia's shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Taiwan

Techman Robot, Taiwan's largest shipbuilder CSBC Corporation, and U.S.-based AMET Inc. have sealed a partnership aimed at revolutionizing the shipbuilding industry with cutting-edge AI-powered welding technology.

The agreement focuses on deploying intelligent welding robots that promise enhanced precision and efficiency, crucial in industries facing a skilled labor shortfall.

This joint effort is set to bolster Taiwan's global standing and expand the reach of AI technology across Southeast Asia's rapidly growing shipbuilding sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

