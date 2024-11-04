Left Menu

Sikkim Boosts Skill-Based Education with New Colleges

Sikkim introduces two new colleges of pharmacy and nursing under Medhavi Skills University (MSU), aiming to elevate skill-based education. The initiative, supported by collaborations with industry leaders, seeks to enhance employability and address skill gaps, particularly in healthcare and expanding technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:48 IST
Sikkim Boosts Skill-Based Education with New Colleges
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim has unveiled two new colleges of pharmacy and nursing as part of Medhavi Skills University's expansion, reinforcing its commitment to skill-based education.

The inauguration, led by Principal Secretary S D Dhaka, drew attention to public-private partnerships crucial for the development of Sikkim's youth employability.

With alliances like LOGICKNOTS and Club Mahindra Resort, MSU aims to bridge talent gaps, especially in healthcare and technology, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

