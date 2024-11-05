Left Menu

Surge in Demand: LIBA's PGDM Programme Attracts Aspiring Business Leaders

The prestigious LIBA B-School has seen a significant increase in applications for its two-year PGDM programme in India. Over 100,000 visitors have shown interest since registrations began, reflecting widespread demand. The programme focuses on ethical leadership, offering a rigorous curriculum designed to foster integrity and creativity in students.

LIBA, a top-tier business school, has reported a surge in interest from applicants across India for its two-year PGDM programme. Since the announcement of its 2025-2027 student registrations, the registration page has attracted over 100,000 visitors.

Established in 1979, LIBA is committed to cultivating ethical business leaders. The institution's PGDM programme, now open for registration, offers a unique pedagogy emphasizing values like excellence and honesty. Students experience an immersive learning environment that promotes individual achievement and creativity.

Dr. C. Joe Arun, the Director of LIBA, highlights the institution's focus on individual strengths, diverging from conventional assessment models. With registrations witnessing a marked increase, the selection process continues, with high expectations for the upcoming aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

