Supreme Court Upholds UP Madrassa Education Law

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Law, overturning an Allahabad High Court decision that had declared it unconstitutional and contrary to secularism. The ruling relieves UP madrassas, allowing them to continue functioning under the legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:21 IST
The Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling in favor of madrassas in Uttar Pradesh by upholding the constitutional validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Law. This decision overturns an earlier verdict by the Allahabad High Court, which had deemed the law violative of secular principles.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, clarified that a statute could only be invalidated if the state lacked legislative competence. This ruling provides relief to the educators and students of madrassas who were facing closures and forced relocations due to the high court's previous decision.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the legislative intent behind the law was to standardize educational levels in madrassas. The top court had reserved its verdict after extensive hearings, which included arguments from eight petitioners and representatives from the state government.

