Marriage Expo Sparks Debate on Gender Roles in China

A marriage-themed festival in Changsha, China, aiming to boost weddings and births amid a declining population, has sparked controversy. Visitors at the expo can engage in various activities, but the event has drawn criticism for promoting outdated gender roles and reinforcing stereotypes.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions to slogans such as "Housework is the best" and "Best at raising kids," which many see as disparaging towards women. These criticisms highlight the gap between public sentiment and the government's objectives to spur marriage and childbearing.

With China's birth rate at a historic low, the government has implemented policies to encourage childbearing. However, critics argue these measures lack the necessary structural changes, such as reducing working hours and ensuring gender equality, to make a significant impact.

