Uttar Pradesh Civil Service Exam Dates Announced, Bringing Relief to Candidates

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has given candidates clarity by announcing the new dates for the much-anticipated RO-ARO and PCS Pre-examinations.

The Provincial Civil Service Pre exam is scheduled for December 7 and 8, taking place in two sessions across 41 districts. These sessions are slotted for the morning and afternoon on both days.

Meanwhile, the RO-ARO Pre exam is set for December 22 and 23, with tests occurring in three separate shifts to accommodate the 10.76 lakh candidates registered, as per official guidelines.

