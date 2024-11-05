Uttar Pradesh Civil Service Exam Dates Announced, Bringing Relief to Candidates
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the dates for the RO-ARO and PCS Pre-examinations, set for December. Over 10.76 lakh candidates are registered, prompting multi-shift scheduling across 41 districts. The exams will take place from December 7 to 23, adhering to commission guidelines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has given candidates clarity by announcing the new dates for the much-anticipated RO-ARO and PCS Pre-examinations.
The Provincial Civil Service Pre exam is scheduled for December 7 and 8, taking place in two sessions across 41 districts. These sessions are slotted for the morning and afternoon on both days.
Meanwhile, the RO-ARO Pre exam is set for December 22 and 23, with tests occurring in three separate shifts to accommodate the 10.76 lakh candidates registered, as per official guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi HC Orders DUSU Candidates to Clean Up 'Election Excesses'
BJP Announces Candidates for Meghalaya and Punjab Bypolls
BJP Announces Candidates for Punjab Assembly Bypolls
RJD releases list of six candidates for Jharkhand assembly polls.
Race Begins: Maharashtra Assembly Polls Nomination Day 1 Sees 57 Candidates