Uttar Pradesh's Commitment to Madrassa Education Affirmed by Supreme Court

In a significant development, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Law, overturning an earlier verdict by the Allahabad High Court. This decision ensures over 17 lakh students in 16,000 state-recognized madrassas will continue their education uninterrupted.

Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, affirmed the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of education for Muslim youth. Ansari stated that the ruling paves the way for positive actions aligned with the Supreme Court's decision.

The Supreme Court's ruling highlights the judicial balance between state intervention and educational autonomy, reinforcing the Adityanath administration's priority on madrassa education in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)