Wyndham and IIHM Join Forces to Revolutionize Hospitality Education

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in hotel franchising, has entered into a strategic partnership with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) to enhance educational opportunities for hospitality students.

This collaboration aims to provide an invaluable bridge between academic learning and practical industry application. By signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the venture will offer hands-on experience and align teaching methodologies with current industry needs, ensuring that students are well-equipped for the evolving hospitality landscape.

The partnership also involves guest lectures and industrial training facilitated by Wyndham's experts, along with faculty development programs, demonstrating a commitment to shaping the future of hospitality professionals.

