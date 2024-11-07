Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Push for Retirement Age Extension

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Association has made a compelling case for increasing the retirement age of faculty members from 60 to 65. This demand aligns with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and contrasts with current state government norms.

During discussions with the university's vice-chancellor, association members stressed the importance of this policy change for academic growth and excellence. They pointed out that current policies disadvantage faculty compared to peers in central institutions where retirement is set at 65.

The association also highlighted inconsistencies in retirement ages among Himachal Pradesh institutions and urged urgent action on pending promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme to bolster the university's academic stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)