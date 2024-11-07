Left Menu

Court Overturns Controversial Teacher Transfer Policy

The Allahabad High Court invalidated the Uttar Pradesh government's transfer policy aimed at managing teacher-pupil ratios, calling it discriminatory. Junior teachers argued it unfairly targeted them for transfers, unlike their senior counterparts. The court deemed the policy arbitrary, lacking a reasonable basis, and contrary to equality rights.

The Allahabad High Court has provided relief to numerous junior teachers by overturning the Uttar Pradesh government's controversial transfer policy. The policy, established in June, was intended to balance teacher-student ratios but faced criticism for perceived unfairness.

The Lucknow bench deemed the provisions discriminatory, siding with 21 petitions from junior teachers, including Pushkar Singh Chandel, who claimed the policy unfairly targeted them for transfers while excluding senior teachers. The court found the policy violated equality rights.

While the state argued the necessity of such transfers under the Right to Education Act, the court ruled the criteria used in the policy were arbitrary, with no valid reason provided in the government's order to justify it.

