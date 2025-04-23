Precautionary Ban on Stubble Burning Near LPG Plant

The Una district administration has imposed a ban on stubble burning and other fire-related activities within a 60-meter radius of the IOCL LPG bottling plant in Raipur Sahoda.

Exercising authority under Sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal emphasized the need for public safety and disaster prevention in a statement released Wednesday.

The plant, storing approximately 900 metric tonnes of flammable LPG for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, poses a significant risk if exposed to fire, as even a minor incident could lead to devastating consequences. Authorities, including the sub-divisional magistrate and police, have been directed to enforce the ban, with strict legal actions to follow any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)