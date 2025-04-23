Left Menu

Precautionary Ban on Stubble Burning Near LPG Plant

Una district has enforced a ban on stubble burning within 60 meters of the Indian Oil Corporation LPG plant to prevent potential disasters. This critical public safety measure aims to prevent fire and explosion risks associated with highly flammable LPG stored at the plant, which serves parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Updated: 23-04-2025 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Una district administration has imposed a ban on stubble burning and other fire-related activities within a 60-meter radius of the IOCL LPG bottling plant in Raipur Sahoda.

Exercising authority under Sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal emphasized the need for public safety and disaster prevention in a statement released Wednesday.

The plant, storing approximately 900 metric tonnes of flammable LPG for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, poses a significant risk if exposed to fire, as even a minor incident could lead to devastating consequences. Authorities, including the sub-divisional magistrate and police, have been directed to enforce the ban, with strict legal actions to follow any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

