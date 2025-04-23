WEF Under Scrutiny: Investigating Allegations Against Founder Klaus Schwab
The World Economic Forum has initiated an independent investigation into allegations of financial and ethical misconduct against its founder, Klaus Schwab. The anonymous claims were sent in a letter to the Forum's board, which has unanimously backed the inquiry while stressing the unproven nature of the allegations.
The World Economic Forum's board has announced its full support for an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct involving its founder, Klaus Schwab.
The allegations surfaced through a whistleblower letter and accuse Schwab and his wife of mixing personal affairs with Forum resources. These claims were highlighted in a Wall Street Journal report.
The Forum, emphasizing the unverified nature of the accusations, stated its commitment to the probe, marking a critical moment as Schwab steps down, replaced by former Nestle Chair Peter Brabeck-Letmathe.
