Pope Francis' Unanticipated Journey to Accountability

Pope Francis faced a major crisis in 2018 over his remarks defending a Chilean bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse. His subsequent efforts to promote accountability marked a significant turning point in his papacy. Despite reforms, questions persist about his past actions in Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:18 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis faced an unexpected crisis in 2018 after defending a Chilean bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse, a stance that sparked a wave of criticism. His response—a rare midcourse correction—involved commissioning an investigation, apologizing to victims, and accepting the Chilean bishopric's collective resignation.

This episode marked a turning point for Francis, highlighting his shift towards holding the Catholic Church hierarchy accountable for abuse. He enacted reforms that included changing church law and summoning global bishops to emphasize the need to prevent abuse and enforce stricter accountability measures.

Despite these reforms, questions remain about Francis's past, including his handling of abuse cases in Argentina. Critics argue that for a thorough overhaul, Francis must address his historical decisions, even as he advances the Vatican's stance on responding to sexual abuse allegations.

