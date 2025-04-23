Left Menu

Chilling Return: Unveiling Secrets in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' returns with stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film follows five friends haunted by a buried secret, as a relentless figure unveils truths that echo a past tragedy. Releases in India on July 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:19 IST
'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' a sequel to the iconic 1997 film, is making its comeback to Indian cinemas on July 18. Sony Pictures Entertainment India recently confirmed this exciting development.

The film reunites the original stars, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr, under the direction of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. New faces joining the cast include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King.

This latest installment follows five friends troubled by a deadly secret from their past. As an ominous figure looms over them, they discover connections to the infamous Southport Massacre, compelling them to confront a chilling reality. The movie is produced by Columbia Pictures and Original Film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

