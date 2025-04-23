Chilling Return: Unveiling Secrets in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' a sequel to the iconic 1997 film, is making its comeback to Indian cinemas on July 18. Sony Pictures Entertainment India recently confirmed this exciting development.

The film reunites the original stars, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr, under the direction of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. New faces joining the cast include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King.

This latest installment follows five friends troubled by a deadly secret from their past. As an ominous figure looms over them, they discover connections to the infamous Southport Massacre, compelling them to confront a chilling reality. The movie is produced by Columbia Pictures and Original Film.

(With inputs from agencies.)