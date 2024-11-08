Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Yoga Instructor Plea

The Supreme Court refused a plea urging states to appoint 'yoga mitra' instructors for school children, citing it as a policy decision. The petition, advocating yoga's integration in education, highlighted constitutional obligations ensuring children's right to health and education. The petitioner withdrew the plea after the court's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Friday, seeking directives for the appointment of 'yoga mitra' instructors in schools across states. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, categorized it as a policy matter, emphasizing governmental jurisdiction.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, an advocate of yoga himself, remarked on its importance for development yet maintained it fell within the government's domain. Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay was granted permission to withdraw the plea following the court's stance.

The plea underscored the integration of yoga in education as enhancing children's constitutional rights to health and education. It argued for a governmental responsibility under Articles 21, 39, and 47, to promote health-awareness, particularly in children, through strategic appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

