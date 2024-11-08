Supreme Court Declines Yoga Instructor Plea

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Friday, seeking directives for the appointment of 'yoga mitra' instructors in schools across states. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, categorized it as a policy matter, emphasizing governmental jurisdiction.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, an advocate of yoga himself, remarked on its importance for development yet maintained it fell within the government's domain. Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay was granted permission to withdraw the plea following the court's stance.

The plea underscored the integration of yoga in education as enhancing children's constitutional rights to health and education. It argued for a governmental responsibility under Articles 21, 39, and 47, to promote health-awareness, particularly in children, through strategic appointments.

