Left Menu

Alliance University's A+ Accreditation Paves Way for Educational Excellence

Alliance University, South India's first private university with UGC recognition, has achieved an A+ accreditation from NAAC on its first attempt. This significant achievement underscores its strengths in curriculum, teaching, infrastructure, and governance, marking it as a leader in education on both national and international stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:11 IST
Alliance University's A+ Accreditation Paves Way for Educational Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alliance University, a pioneering private institution in South India recognized by the University Grants Commission, has received an A+ grade in its inaugural National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation cycle. This recognition reflects its cumulative CGPA of 3.26, with high scores in curricular aspects, teaching, infrastructure, and student support.

Dr. Priestly Shan, the Vice Chancellor, expressed that this accreditation reinforces the university's commitment to excellence and its growing influence globally. Notable past achievements include high rankings in law and management studies as per NIRF 2024, a DIAMOND rating from QS I-GAUGE, and recognition in various national rankings.

The university's innovative strategies and robust infrastructure, including top-tier facilities and supportive learning environments, further promote research and career advancement opportunities, establishing Alliance as a leading figure in higher education dedicated to societal impact and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024