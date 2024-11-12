Alliance University's A+ Accreditation Paves Way for Educational Excellence
Alliance University, South India's first private university with UGC recognition, has achieved an A+ accreditation from NAAC on its first attempt. This significant achievement underscores its strengths in curriculum, teaching, infrastructure, and governance, marking it as a leader in education on both national and international stages.
Alliance University, a pioneering private institution in South India recognized by the University Grants Commission, has received an A+ grade in its inaugural National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation cycle. This recognition reflects its cumulative CGPA of 3.26, with high scores in curricular aspects, teaching, infrastructure, and student support.
Dr. Priestly Shan, the Vice Chancellor, expressed that this accreditation reinforces the university's commitment to excellence and its growing influence globally. Notable past achievements include high rankings in law and management studies as per NIRF 2024, a DIAMOND rating from QS I-GAUGE, and recognition in various national rankings.
The university's innovative strategies and robust infrastructure, including top-tier facilities and supportive learning environments, further promote research and career advancement opportunities, establishing Alliance as a leading figure in higher education dedicated to societal impact and sustainability.
