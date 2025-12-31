Left Menu

Karnataka Gears Up for Secure New Year Celebrations

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced intensified police measures for New Year celebrations across the state, with an emphasis on women's safety and preventing drunken driving. Approximately 20,000 police personnel will be deployed in Bengaluru to manage crowds, while body cameras will ensure transparency during interactions.

  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for New Year festivities, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara stressed enhanced security measures across the state. Key concerns include women's safety, tackling drunken driving, and maintaining order at crowded venues.

With expectations of over ten lakh revellers in Bengaluru, approximately 20,000 police officers will be on duty. Authorities have identified 150-160 spots to monitor for drunken driving, aiming to avert accidents.

Parameshwara assured the public that all officers would wear body cameras for accountability, especially in contentious situations. Additionally, bars will adhere strictly to a 1 am closure policy to prevent post-party incidents.

