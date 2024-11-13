Full Mission Simulator: A Game-Changer for Maritime Education in India

Chennai, India – The maritime education sector in India is set for a major leap forward with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Full Mission Simulator at the Maersk Centre of Excellence (MCE) located at AMET University. This initiative, spearheaded by the A.P. Moller Relief Foundation, is driven by the goal of enhancing the skills of maritime cadets through cutting-edge training facilities.

The simulator facility, housed in a dedicated Techno-building, incorporates both Deck and Engine Simulators, along with Augmented and Virtual Reality labs. These advanced training tools are tailored to match the latest technological and design advancements in the maritime industry, offering cadets immersive, practical learning experiences.

Maersk, a global leader in logistics, has long collaborated with AMET University, contributing significantly to India's maritime workforce. With this new simulator, Maersk aims to bolster the technical competence and situational awareness of maritime students, ensuring they are well-prepared for the complexities of modern seafaring life.

(With inputs from agencies.)