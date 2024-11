Delhi Classrooms Go Digital Amid Pollution Surge

Amid escalating pollution levels in Delhi, the city's primary schools will transition to online learning, as announced by Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday. The directive affects schools up to Class 5 across the capital.

This urgent shift comes after the central pollution authority, known as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), implemented restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan's (GRAP) Stage III earlier in the day.

In a statement, the Directorate of Education instructed both public and private educational institutions to suspend offline classes due to the city's air quality remaining in the 'severe' bracket for a second day. Stringent measures are set to commence on Friday.

