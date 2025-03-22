Left Menu

Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board Advocates for Future of Students Amid Crackdown on Illegal Institutions

The Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board is addressing concerns over the future of students from closed illegal madrassas. Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi is pushing for the transfer of affected students to recognized institutions and supports the state's action against unaffiliated madrassas while urging operators to comply with legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:14 IST
Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board Advocates for Future of Students Amid Crackdown on Illegal Institutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board has voiced its concerns regarding the future of students enrolled in illegal madrassas that have been shut down by the state government. Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi is leading the initiative to ensure these students are transferred to recognized madrassas.

Kasmi emphasized the board's commitment to safeguarding the educational pursuits of affected children, while supporting the state's crackdown on unaffiliated madrassas lacking appropriate documentation and basic amenities. The board plans to formally request district authorities to facilitate the swift transfer of these students to legitimate institutions.

The move comes as part of a larger effort to integrate madrassa students into mainstream education, incorporating modern and quality education systems, such as the introduction of the NCERT syllabus, which yielded a high pass rate. Opposition parties have criticized the closures, but Kasmi argues it is a necessary step towards legal compliance and improved education standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025