Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board Advocates for Future of Students Amid Crackdown on Illegal Institutions
The Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board is addressing concerns over the future of students from closed illegal madrassas. Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi is pushing for the transfer of affected students to recognized institutions and supports the state's action against unaffiliated madrassas while urging operators to comply with legal standards.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board has voiced its concerns regarding the future of students enrolled in illegal madrassas that have been shut down by the state government. Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi is leading the initiative to ensure these students are transferred to recognized madrassas.
Kasmi emphasized the board's commitment to safeguarding the educational pursuits of affected children, while supporting the state's crackdown on unaffiliated madrassas lacking appropriate documentation and basic amenities. The board plans to formally request district authorities to facilitate the swift transfer of these students to legitimate institutions.
The move comes as part of a larger effort to integrate madrassa students into mainstream education, incorporating modern and quality education systems, such as the introduction of the NCERT syllabus, which yielded a high pass rate. Opposition parties have criticized the closures, but Kasmi argues it is a necessary step towards legal compliance and improved education standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Madrassa
- Education
- Illegal
- Students
- Government
- Recognition
- NCERT
- Compliance
- Future
ALSO READ
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies
UPDATE 2-US to reportedly use AI to revoke visas of students it sees as Hamas supporters
Karnataka govt giving importance to health and education. Students are getting quality education and nutritious food: CM Siddaramaiah.
Girl students missing from Tanur in Kerala found near Lonavala, Maharashtra
ACOHI Clears Path of Foreign Studies for Hotel Management Students in India