Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board Advocates for Future of Students Amid Crackdown on Illegal Institutions

The Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board has voiced its concerns regarding the future of students enrolled in illegal madrassas that have been shut down by the state government. Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi is leading the initiative to ensure these students are transferred to recognized madrassas.

Kasmi emphasized the board's commitment to safeguarding the educational pursuits of affected children, while supporting the state's crackdown on unaffiliated madrassas lacking appropriate documentation and basic amenities. The board plans to formally request district authorities to facilitate the swift transfer of these students to legitimate institutions.

The move comes as part of a larger effort to integrate madrassa students into mainstream education, incorporating modern and quality education systems, such as the introduction of the NCERT syllabus, which yielded a high pass rate. Opposition parties have criticized the closures, but Kasmi argues it is a necessary step towards legal compliance and improved education standards.

