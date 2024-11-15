UPPSC Reschedules PCS Prelims Amid Student Protests

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the rescheduling of the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam-2024 to December 22. The exam will now be held in two shifts following student protests advocating for single-day examinations.

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar explained that the examination was originally scheduled for December 7 and 8. A committee has been established to address concerns regarding the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Despite the decision to heed student demands, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams expressed discontent and vowed to continue protests until a clear resolution is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)