Left Menu

Devastating Strikes: Russia's Ongoing Campaign Against Ukraine's Cities

Russian forces continued their aggressive campaign in Ukraine, striking Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs, leading to casualties. The attacks, amid international pressure to end the conflict, also targeted Kherson and Kharkiv. Ukraine highlights the deliberate nature of these ongoing strikes, urging immediate cessation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:06 IST
Devastating Strikes: Russia's Ongoing Campaign Against Ukraine's Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Russian forces executed a devastating aerial attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, utilizing guided bombs that resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to 26 others, including four children, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The strategic city of Zaporizhzhia, a frequent target due to its logistical significance, witnessed significant damage, with buildings charred and several residents hurt.

Amidst these events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for an end to what he termed 'deliberate Russian terror.' In Kherson and Kharkiv, similar strikes were reported, with injuries and infrastructure damage noted by local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025