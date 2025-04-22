Devastating Strikes: Russia's Ongoing Campaign Against Ukraine's Cities
Russian forces continued their aggressive campaign in Ukraine, striking Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs, leading to casualties. The attacks, amid international pressure to end the conflict, also targeted Kherson and Kharkiv. Ukraine highlights the deliberate nature of these ongoing strikes, urging immediate cessation.
On Tuesday, Russian forces executed a devastating aerial attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, utilizing guided bombs that resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to 26 others, including four children, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.
The strategic city of Zaporizhzhia, a frequent target due to its logistical significance, witnessed significant damage, with buildings charred and several residents hurt.
Amidst these events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for an end to what he termed 'deliberate Russian terror.' In Kherson and Kharkiv, similar strikes were reported, with injuries and infrastructure damage noted by local officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
