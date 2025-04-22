Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Kashmir Under Siege

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urgently traveled to Srinagar amid rising tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, following a devastating terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, as official sources confirmed.

His visit comes immediately after a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged Shah to closely assess the situation in the Union Territory.

Amit Shah has already briefed the Prime Minister on the incident and convened a video conference with the pertinent officials to manage the crisis. An urgent security review meeting will be held in Srinagar to address the fallout.

The terror strike has claimed the lives of several tourists and injured at least 20 others when assailants opened fire in a serene meadow in Pahalgam, disrupting what was otherwise a peaceful day.

The incident, deemed one of the largest terrorist strikes directed at civilians in recent years, has also coincided with US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India, significantly raising the stakes.

Estimates suggest the death toll could exceed 20, marking it as the worst attack since the 2019 Pulwama incident where 47 CRPF personnel were killed.

