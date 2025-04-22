BJP Highlights Waqf Act's Community Benefits Amid Misinformation Allegations

The Jharkhand BJP convened a workshop on Tuesday to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, fostering awareness of its community benefits.

National general secretary Dushyant Gautam emphasized that the legislation is pro-community, aiming to harness Waqf properties effectively for Muslim welfare.

BJP chief Babulal Marandi accused Congress of misinformation about the Act, likening it to past controversies like CAA and Triple Talaq.

(With inputs from agencies.)