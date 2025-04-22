BJP Highlights Waqf Act's Community Benefits Amid Misinformation Allegations
The Jharkhand BJP organized a workshop on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, aiming to demonstrate its benefits to the community. The Act is designed to safeguard Waqf properties, promote community welfare, and counter misinformation allegedly spread by the Congress party. Passed by India's legislative bodies, the Act received presidential assent in April 2025.
The Jharkhand BJP convened a workshop on Tuesday to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, fostering awareness of its community benefits.
National general secretary Dushyant Gautam emphasized that the legislation is pro-community, aiming to harness Waqf properties effectively for Muslim welfare.
BJP chief Babulal Marandi accused Congress of misinformation about the Act, likening it to past controversies like CAA and Triple Talaq.
