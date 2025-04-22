Wall Street Rallies: Focus Shifts to Corporate Earnings Amid Fed Criticism

In a significant rebound, Wall Street's main indexes posted gains on Tuesday morning. This rise came as investors turned their attention to corporate earnings, following a sharp selloff influenced by President Donald Trump's critique of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made a comeback, increasing by 345.8 points or 0.91%, reaching 38,516.23 soon after the market opened. The S&P 500 similarly saw an uptick, climbing 49.5 points or 0.96% to 5,207.67.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite joined the rally, advancing by 209.0 points or 1.32%, as it reached 16,079.94 at the opening bell, reflecting increased investor optimism towards corporate performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)