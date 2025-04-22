Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies: Focus Shifts to Corporate Earnings Amid Fed Criticism

Wall Street's major indexes surged at Tuesday's open as investors concentrated on corporate earnings following a downturn caused by President Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones rose by 345.8 points, the S&P 500 by 49.5 points, and the Nasdaq by 209.0 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:06 IST
In a significant rebound, Wall Street's main indexes posted gains on Tuesday morning. This rise came as investors turned their attention to corporate earnings, following a sharp selloff influenced by President Donald Trump's critique of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made a comeback, increasing by 345.8 points or 0.91%, reaching 38,516.23 soon after the market opened. The S&P 500 similarly saw an uptick, climbing 49.5 points or 0.96% to 5,207.67.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite joined the rally, advancing by 209.0 points or 1.32%, as it reached 16,079.94 at the opening bell, reflecting increased investor optimism towards corporate performance.

